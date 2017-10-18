Kate Hudson Talks ”Responsibility” of Supporting Assault Survivors

Kate Hudson wants survivors of sexual misconduct to know she empathizes. In light of the assault and harassment allegations recently brought against producer Harvey Weinstein, both men and women have come together in solidarity to share their own stories. Most recently, Reese Witherspoon told attendees at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards last night that an unnamed director assaulted her when she was 16, and Alyssa Milano shed light on the prevalence of assault and harassment in spheres beyond Hollywood with the “Me Too” Twitter movement. So when E! News caught up with Hudson and designer Michael Kors at the Golden Heart Awards (benefiting God’s Love We Deliver), they had a powerful message applauding those who’ve come forward.

“I think it’s important for women to be and feel like when they come out and tell their story, that it is supported,” the Marshall star shared. “I think that’s a responsibility to everyone, men, and women,” Kate continued. “The strength and bravery it takes for women to come forward is a lot. It takes a lot.” The 38-year-old actress, who had not yet addressed the ongoing scandal involving Weinstein, also told us, “I think what’s been interesting about this time is there’s a lot of things that people are speaking out about, and the veil has been lifted on so much.”

Kors too expressed the importance of an alleged improper use of power and status, explaining, “When you see something that’s wrong, you’ve got to make noise. That’s the truth. Whether it’s hunger, issues in the workplace, how we treat each other as human beings. We’ve got to fight the fight.” He also addressed the future of Marchesa, which Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman co-founded. Harvey’s investment in the design label attributed to its success in the early ’00s and a source described the feeling around the Marchesa offices as “nervous and uncertain” in the controversy’s aftermath. “It’s something that quite frankly, hopefully, people can separate the involvement,” Kors said. “It’s another human being. This isn’t the same person. Hopefully, people can separate that.”