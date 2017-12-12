Justin Bieber Family Thinks Selena Gomez Is a “Positive Influence”

Justin Bieber’s mom and dad totally approve of Selena Gomez. As the pop music superstars continue to give their romance another chance, some fans have wondered what Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber think of their son’s leading lady. According to multiple sources, they are totally fans of the “Come and Get It” singer. “His parents love Selena. That want him to date someone and thinks she is very sweet and a good girl,” one source shared with E! News exclusively. “They are happy with how Justin is doing and his focus. They support him going to church often and having his faith being such a big part of his life.”

The insider continued, “They think that being back together with Selena is a positive thing. He wants to do things differently and make it right and show everyone how far he has come.” In fact, we’re told Justin’s mom has always liked Selena and knows how happy she makes her son. “She thinks she’s a positive influence in his life. Justin has been a lot more motivated since they’ve rekindled,” another source shared. “Justin has a very close relationship with his mother and wouldn’t pursue a relationship with someone that his mom didn’t like.”

So is the feeling mutual when it comes to Selena’s immediate family? Last month, a source shared with E! News that her family “is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together.” Ultimately, there’s no denying the special bond these two have continued to maintain after all these years. Whether enjoying a date night at church or simply riding bikes together, this pair may just be proving that young love never dies. As for an official Instagram photo together, we’re still waiting on that one. Perhaps they can count on Pattie and Jeremy for a “like.”

Source: eonline