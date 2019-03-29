Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin expecting a baby?

Sorry, Beliebers. Don’t expect a Justin Bieber album anytime soon. The singer, 25, announced on Instagram on Monday, March 25, that he’s taking a break from music. But that might not be the only thing he announced. According to fans, the Instagram included a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin baby clue, which is making fans wonder if Hailey Bieber is pregnant. In his Instagram, Bieber talked about how he’s been touring non-stop since he was in his teens and how he needs a much-needed break to focus on his marriage—and being a father. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote.

Now, Bieber’s mention of fatherhood could be a reference to how he wants to be a father one day, but for many fans, the mention is a sure-fire clue that the Bieber-Baldwins may have a bun in the oven. “ISSSSSS HAAAALEEEYYY PREEEGNAAANTT??? OMMFFGG,” one fan commented. Another added, “Be the father I need to be?? OMG baby?”

This isn’t the first time the Bieber-Baldwins have sparked pregnancy rumors. In January, fans believed that Baldwin was hinting at a pregnancy when she posted an Instagram with the caption: “hi little me.” The picture was a throwback of Baldwin when she was a kid, but many interpreted the post as her hinting at a mini-me in the near future. The rumors came a month after Baldwin told Vogue Arabia that she would love to start a family one day. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon,” she said.

View this post on Instagram hi little me A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Dec 19, 2018 at 2:21pm PST