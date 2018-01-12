Julianna Margulies: My Son Doesn’t Watch My Shows

After more than two decades on the small screen on notable shows including ER and The Good Wife, Julianna Margulies has earned fans worldwide. However, her 9-year-old son, Kieran, isn’t one of them just yet. “He knows what I do,” the actress, 51, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the National Board of Review Gala on Tuesday, January 9, after revealing that Kieran doesn’t watch her shows. “He helps me learn my lines. He reads the other characters. He’s very good at it!”

However, on her latest project, she’s not sure she’ll be able to allow her son to continue to help out. “Actually, this show is a little tricky,” she explained. “Because there’s some foul language! “It’s so vocal,” she continued of Dietland, a new series that looks at society’s obsession with weight loss and fashion. “I’m not going to let my son watch it.” While Margulies didn’t reveal much about the upcoming series, she did hint that it will dive into topics that are extremely relevant in modern society. “The new show that I’m doing now, it is the movement. And that’s all I’ll say about it,” she said. “It’s so timely that I think AMC is pushing the release date on it.”

While her new series will seemingly make a statement on today’s societal issues, Margulies can’t help but wonder how The Good Wife would have furthered the conversation as well if it was still on the air. She admitted: “It would have been a really fun thing to see what [co-creators Robert and Michelle King] would have done with it.”