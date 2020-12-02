Amid Johnny Depp’s Exit From Fantastic Beasts 3, Amber Heard Shares Her Look From The Stand

Johnny Depp has lost a lot and that goes beyond his loss at the court in the libel suit against The Sun. Not only is he not getting back to Pirates Of The Caribbean anytime soon, the actor has also been removed from Fantastic Beasts 3. Amidst it all, Amber Heard seems to be enjoying a lot of limelight. The latest announcement is regarding her upcoming series, The Stand. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, The Stand is a dark fantasy miniseries based on Stephen King’s novel by the same name. The show will witness Amber step into the shoes of Nadine Cross. She is a teacher at a private school in New Hampshire who has retained her virginity based on a sense that she’s destined for something “dark and unique.”