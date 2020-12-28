Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss In Christmas Photo

Jessica Simpson flaunted her fit frame in a Christmas photo she shared on social media.

On Christmas Day, the singer shared on Instagram a photo of herself sporting a red beanie, holiday-inspired red-and-white onesie and red sweatpants, which were rolled down to her knees.

She is smiling as she poses with both hands on her hips. In her caption, she explained that her sweatpants’ awkward placement was due to a miscommunication with husband Eric Johnson.

“So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up,” she wrote, adding an eye-rolling, tongue out emoji.

Simpson’s fans and followers showered her with love and positivity, many of them praising her figure.

“How do you stay so thin? You look great,” one commented.

“Soo skinny! Looking good!” another added.

“You’re lookin so good and fit!!” a third user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Simpson has lost 100 pounds after working on herself throughout the year, Page Six reported. Her personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, shared her journey with E! News earlier this year, crediting the singer-turned-fashion designer’s weight loss to taking 14,000 steps a day.

It was a gradual process, with Simpson starting at 6,000 steps a day and slowly increasing the number. She also made meaningful changes to her meals by eating lean proteins and vegetables. Pasternak allowed her to have cheat meals to make her new lifestyle “more balanced and sustainable.”

Pasternak also recalled Simpson telling him that she didn’t just want to be in shape. The trainer said she actually wanted to be a better person through fitness and clean eating.