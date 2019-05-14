Jennifer Lawrence is getting ready to walk down the aisle, and she recently celebrated with a fun night out in NYC. On Sunday night, the 28-year-old actress and her fiancé, Cooke Maroney, were spotted entering an apartment building in lower Manhattan for what appeared to be their engagement party. While Cooke dressed up in a navy suit, Jennifer looked absolutely stunning in a peach gown and matching heels.

Shortly after the event, Jen’s stylists, Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, shared a photo of the actress at the event. “Here she comes!” the caption read. “We couldn’t be happier and more excited for #jenniferlawrence to become a #MRS . . this weekend we toasted Jen and her groom to be . . too good of a time was had by all.” The couple first started dating in June 2018, and news of their engagement broke in February 2019. Sounds like Jennifer is about to become Mrs. Maroney sooner than we think!