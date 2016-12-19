Jennifer Lawrence hates doing press tours for movies

Jennifer Lawrence hates doing press tours and interviews for her movies. The Oscar-winning actress stars in upcoming sci-fi drama Passengers, and is in the middle of a huge worldwide promotional tour with co-star Chris Pratt. However, the 26-year-old confessed to host Chelsea Handler on her talk show on Friday (16Dec16), she gives herself a four-month break in between movies so she doesn’t end up having a breakdown. “And then, I start working again (after the break), and I’m like, ‘I can’t do this! I feel like everyone’s trying to put me in a mental hospital!'” she joked. “And then I finish a press tour (for a movie) where all I’ve done is just talk, and (makes angry noise) I would prefer solitary confinement.

” During her appearance on the talk show, the Hunger Games star also shared the touching moment when she realised she had finally made it in Hollywood. “When did you feel in your career that you’d really gotten to achieve what you set out to do?” host Chelsea asked the star. “When Paul Rudd told me that he thought we would always be friends,” Jennifer replied with a smile. “When people look back and wonder what happened, when she changed, when it all got destroyed, it will be right here, in this moment, because I’ve always looked at Paul Rudd and thought we would be friends.” The actress, who won an Academy Award for her work in Silver Linings Playbook, also talked about how she convinced her parents to let her move to New York when she was 14 to start her acting career. “I was just really obsessed with it. And then I talked about it enough, and broke them down enough that they were like, ‘Okay, we need to prove to her that she’s no good’,” she joked.