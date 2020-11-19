Jennifer Grey keeping ‘Dirty Dancing’ money in divorce from Clark Gregg

Jennifer Grey and her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, have come to terms in their divorce settlement.

The former couple, who were married for over 18 years, will split many of their assets, but one thing that Clark can’t touch are Jenn’s residuals from “Dirty Dancing” and “Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights.” The divorce paperwork says those are hers, and hers alone, The Blast said.

Jen will also have first right of refusal to buy out Clark’s share of their martial home, which is appraised at $4 million. If she sells the home, they each get half.

They will also split the net proceeds, royalties and residuals from 37 projects, including his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The documents show that she will keep her Audi Q7 lease, the family dog, Dorothy, and proceeds from her book, “Embracing the Grey.” She also gets the intellectual property of a dance studio concept. Further, she will have exclusive use of their family home for a guaranteed six months.

Back in July, Jennifer and the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star announced that they were divorcing. At the time, all things seemed amicable. It certainly appears that was also the case throughout the proceedings.