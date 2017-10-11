Jenelle Evans Says She Wants to Quit Teen Mom 2
Jenelle Evans has threatened to leave MTV’s Teen Mom 2 following Monday night’s dramatic episode, which showed her having marital issues with her husband David Eason. When the show’s producers arrived to film a planned save-the-date photo shoot, they received text messages from Evans saying it had been cancelled because Eason was yelling at her. Producers later said that Eason threatened to call the police if they did not leave the property. Although everything appeared to be back to normal with the couple on the next day of filming, Evans slammed MTV on Instagram on Tuesday.
Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for. Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?! 🤔 I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told Morgan it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. The first screenshot of the custody episode someone posted photoshopping a hand mark on my arm. The other screenshots are pictures I’ve taken myself from the same episode… and there aren’t any hand marks. Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got. I told them this last night. #MarriedLife #MIA 💋✌🏼
“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” Jenelle wrote. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird-ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!” She then took aim at MTV. “I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told Morgan it’s getting too out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”
MTV has done a great job this time. I watched last nights episode at 2pm yesterday afternoon and have been very upset ever since. I deactivated my accounts mainly because I don’t want to even begin to read the comments. Here are texts of me explaining that subtitling my son when he has speech therapy isn’t right at all, but MTV feels the need to keep it in their story and put the subtitle in “feed me”. I’ve blocked all my producers numbers. I will not stand for the negative shit anymore. I’ll be off social media for a while to be focusing on solely my family. @mtv
Evans also shared a screenshot of text messages she claimed she exchanged with an employee of MTV. “You guys are making my marriage look like one big fucking joke so thanks,” she wrote. She concluded: “Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got. I told them this last night.”