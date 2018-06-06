Iconic Designer Kate Spade Sadly Dies at 55

Kate Spade reportedly left a note addressed to her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix. According to TMZ, it read: “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” Kate Spade, who launched her iconic accessories brand in 1993, has sadly passed away. She was reportedly found dead by suicide in her home on Park Avenue in NYC on Tuesday, June 5. Kate was found by her housekeeper tied with a red scarf to her closet door knob.

While Kate and her husband, Andy Spade (brother of actor David Spade), launched Kate’s namesake brand, it was sold in 2007 and is now owned by Tapestry, which also houses Coach and Stuart Weitzman. Nevertheless, Kate’s love for fashion was obvious as she launched a new label, Frances Valentine, in 2016. She will be remembered for her legacy that lives on in the industry today.