Take a look at Gigi Hadid’s Christmas Gifts

Supermodel Gigi Hadid seems to be opening up her Christmas presents early as she shared her latest gifts on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared an unreleased pair of ‘Grinch’ sneakers.

The shoe comes almost a year after NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death.

She even gave a shout-out to the late basketball player’s wife Vanessa Bryant saying, “Mamba forever. Big love”.

She also shared a photo of the new pair alongside another pair of sneakers which were collaborated with Kobe.

It didn’t end there though, she received another pair of sneakers from Cardi B’s Reebok collaboration.