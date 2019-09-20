Gigi Hadid just walked down the runway as a bride . . . again! During Milan Fashion Week, Gigi walked in the Moschino Spring/Summer 2020 show in a white wedding dress. If you’re wondering why this looks familiar, it’s because she wore a similar minidress when she closed out the designer’s Spring / Summer 2019 show last year.

Once again, Gigi looked absolutely stunning as she strutted down the catwalk and showed off the white look, which was paired with heels that had drawings of doves on the side.

While last season, butterflies appeared to “carry” Gigi’s veil as she walked down the runway, this season, it was the wedding dress’s bold shoulders that stole the show.

For the Alice in Wonderland-inspired show, Gigi walked the catwalk in a white wedding dress, which looked like it had two exaggerated bows on the shoulders.

The sequined number hit above her knees and featured a body-con fit. It also had ruching all down the dress and had embellished doves stitched onto it.

Her bridal look was finished off with a short veil, which showed off her slick bun and bright red lips. Keep reading to see all of the stunning photos of Gigi’s bridal moment ahead.