It was a big night for Fergie as she premiered her “Double Dutchess” Visual Experience. The singer is dealing with her recent split from husband Josh Duhamel, while launching her new album and visual album release. “Extra’s” AJ Calloway caught up with Fergie, who opened up about how she and Josh are doing. “Josh and I are great friends, a lot of those emotional songs are his favorite songs on the album, they have been there for a while.” Going into more detail about the emotional music, “This was the right place for these songs to come out… you got to let it out somewhere as long as it comes out with love, I feel like what are you going to do.” She also revealed that she turned to mediation in the midst of everything to keep her focused and centered.

“Desire and Destiny, it’s the Oprah and Deepak Chopra 21-day meditation… it’s quite amazing, everything has to have meaning for me.” She thanked Lady O, saying, “Thank you Oprah, thank you Deepak. I put it on and it just re-centers me.” Fergie also explained what fans will get with her visual experience, which premiered Sept. 20 at iPic Theaters. “A lot of different places in my brain, I just want people to have fun with it… go with the flow and experience each song with the visuals.” Why did she choose iPic for the premiere? “Axl and I go on dates at iPic all the time… my son is 4. He pushes the button on the chair… they give you a blanket and pillow, we get the pizza. Pizza is bomb, popcorn, he loves the French fries, and we always get a big dessert.”