Eva Longoria is developing an English-language remake of smash-hit Chilean film Sin Filtro (No Filter). Her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production company has teamed with Charles D. King’s MACRO to bring writer/director Nicolas Lopez’s 2016 movie to the U.S. for a revamp, according to Deadline. Lopez has agreed to help adapt his film, the second highest grossing movie of all time in Chile, and produce, but he’s too busy on other projects to direct again. Longoria and her partners are now on the hunt for a writer and director for the remake, which they hope to start shooting early next year (18).

It is unclear if Longoria will feature in the remake of Lopez’s movie, which centres upon a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown who discovers she cannot help but say everything that is on her mind. The 2016 movie starred Paz Bascunan, Antonio Quercia, and Paulo Brunetti. Meanwhile, former Desperate Housewives star Longoria has made quite a name for herself as a producer in recent years, stepping behind the camera and into the boardroom for movies like John Wick and documentary Ours is a Future, while also producing TV shows Telenovela and Devious Maids, and appearing in both.

Eva, who also recently starred in low-budget Latino drama Lowriders, is currently filming another remake – the new version of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s 1987 comedy Overboard. In the new film Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez plays an obnoxious wealthy yacht owner who becomes the target of revenge from a mistreated employee after he loses his memory following an accident at sea.