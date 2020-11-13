Ellen DeGeneres Once Again Faces Backlash After Launching $270 Worth ‘Be Kind’ Gift Box, Read Deets

Another user wrote, “I am still waiting for my box… it’s been months,” and another user commented, “Can someone please contact me. I have sent seven emails and heard nothing back. I was double-billed for my premium box. Please contact me.”

Previously, Ellen DeGeneres was embroiled in a toxic workplace scandal which led to a drop in Neilsen ratings by 38%. Neilsen Media Research, which measures audience size, reported that for season 18 of The Ellen’s Show which aired on September 21 had averaged 1.2 Live+Same Day household ratings – a 29% drop from her 2019 premiere.

The 18th season of the eponymous talk show now has average viewers of 1.7 million, which is nearly 38% less than last year, before she had been hit with accusations from both current and former employees that she had fostered a toxic workplace.