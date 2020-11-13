Womenz Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Once Again Faces Backlash After Launching $270 Worth ‘Be Kind’ Gift Box, Read Deets

Ellen DeGeneres has once again comes under fire for launching a ‘Be Kind’ gift box valued at $270 at her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Earlier this year, a toxic workplace scandal ripped through her production. Read on to know what happened at her show.

It seems the embattled host is trying to build back some of her reputations with her new ‘Be Kind’ boxes, which contains full of Ellen’s ‘favourite things’ like a painting set, earbuds, collapsible cup, a gold ‘hope’ necklace. However, fans were already underwhelmed with the contents as they took to social media with complaints.

Ellen DeGeneres introduced the new season’s subscription box in an Instagram post. While Kris Jenner was beyond impressed with the winter collection, fans weren’t with her offerings.

