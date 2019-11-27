Drake has ‘always had a thing’ for Kylie Jenner but here’s where their relationship stands now

Kylie Jenner stirred the Internet when she confirmed her split with her baby daddy Travis Scott. The young billionaire and rapper Travis Scott, who were in a relationship since the last two years and share daughter Stormi, split early October and since then they have maintained a cordial relationship. However, soon after Kylie has been spotted in the same location as her ex-boyfriend rapper Tyga and then Drake. The Kylie Cosmetics founder made headlines earlier this month as she attended Drake’s Halloween party and the two were spotted spending quality time together.

Now, a latest report suggests that Kylie and Drake are keeping their relationship casual. A source told Us Weekly, “Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual.” The insider added that Kylie’s single status is the reason why she and Drake hang out more than ever. The insider added, “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.”

A source had earlier told the publication that Kylie and Travis’ situation is not the easiest at the moment. Despite not being together, Kylie and Travis are definitely doting parents to their daughter Stormi Webster. While confirming the split last month, Kylie said that they will continue to keep Stormi the centre of their attention.

Do you think Kylie and Drake would make for a good couple? Let us know in the comments below.

View this post on Instagram throwback bts of my Holiday Collection shoot 💗 A post shared by Kylie ♥️ (@kyliejenner) on Nov 25, 2019 at 3:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram 🥶 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 25, 2019 at 8:18pm PST