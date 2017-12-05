Debbie Rush: Leaving Corrie After Nine Years is Terrifying

Coronation Street star Debbie Rush has admitted the prospect of leaving the soap is “terrifying”. The actress is set to wave goodbye to Weatherfield after nine years as Anna Windass and said while she currently has “no plans” she just wants to keep working. She said: “It’s terrifying. It was frightening before I came into this because jobs are tough and they’re few and far between. And it’s what I did before and it’s what I’ll do again. “When I came here I thought, ‘If I stay for a year, it’ll be alright’, and here I am nine years later. Every time I’ve thought, ‘OK, it’s time to go,’ I’ve really thought long and hard about it, and I took a long time to make a decision. I talked about it for about two years before it was time to go.”

She said leaving: “I am really excited if I am honest. I have been here for nine years and loved every minute, but as an actress, it is time to move on.” Rush’s exit storyline is under wraps but many viewers of the ITV soap believe she will be killed off by evil Phelan (Connor McIntyre), following their game of cat and mouse. The actress said the plot has been “a really fantastic opportunity”. “I’ve really, really loved it,” she said.

“The first time he left we knew we had unfinished business. The fact that he came back and we’ve let it gently bubble and boil until this big crescendo that we’ve got now, I think that’s been great and I’ve loved doing it because I think the public thought for a while it was going away, and it didn’t. So I’ve loved it, it’s been great.” Rush, who is expected to leave the ITV soap early next year, said once she had decided to go she was happy to trust the writers “to do whatever they like” when it came to an exciting plot. “Even if the door is shut permanently. I wasn’t bothered either way,” she said. The storyline heats up from Monday, December 11 and kicks off properly on Wednesday, December 13.