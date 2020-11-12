Singer Christina Perri Hospitalized Due To Severe Pregnancy Complications

Famous American singer Christina Perri says that she is facing extreme pregnancy complications and had to rush to the hospital.

According to the details, Perri, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Paul Costabile, is currently hospitalized due to a series of pregnancy complications.

Perri revealed she might have to deliver the baby earlier as situation is getting tough everyday.

“Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan,” she wrote via an Instagram post. “Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.”

She further urged her fans to pray for her little one. “Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this”, Christina said.

Earlier this year, the singer underwent a miscarriage and has a two-year-old daughter named Carmella.

While sharing a bunch of pictures from her maternity photoshoot, Perri revealed why she decided to document her pregnancy.