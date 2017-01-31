Chrissy Teigen: ‘We’re Planning for Baby Number Two’

January 31, 2017

The model and TV presenter, who underwent In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment to conceive her daughter, admits she and her husband have a son “on ice”. She tells news show Extra the couple elected to have a girl first, and now she and John are seriously thinking about baby number two. “(John) goes on tour, I think, all of May, so after that, I guess,” Chrissy Teigen says, adding her man is more than willing to add to the family.Chrissy Teigen We are Planning for Baby Number Two

“He’s literally like, ‘Please unfreeze me,'” she giggles. Over the weekend (28-29Jan17), Chrissy responded to a social media user who asked why the couple used IVF, writing: “@chrissyteigen, did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding ‘the act’?” She addressed the rude question, tweeting: “Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!” She also revealed that Luna is going through a phase, which is all about her dad – and she can understand. “Like me, she’s all about daddy,” she smiles, “but she has my attitude… I feel for John now!” Chrissy is convinced Luna has also inherited her rather loud laugh: “When we laugh, we laugh really big, but it takes a lot for her to laugh out loud – you have to really go for it, you have to shimmy and shake, do all these wild things. It’s not easy, but I kind of appreciate it.”

