Cat Deeley: I’m Having Another Baby

Cat Deeley has revealed she is “over the moon” to be expecting her second baby. The TV host, 41, who had first child Milo in January 2016 with husband Patrick Kielty, 46, is expecting a new baby in the spring. She told her fans on Twitter: “Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.” Last year, Deeley told how she wanted more children and that the pressure was on because of her age.

“I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do,” she told the Daily Mirror. “When you go for your check-ups they call you a ‘geriatric mum’. That is the terminology they use, I swear. “They say, ‘Ma’am, you are triple high risk’”, the So You Think You Can Dance? presenter, who had Milo when she was 39, said. Former CD:UK host Deeley and comedian Kielty married in a secret ceremony in Rome in 2012, having been long-time friends.

Kielty, from Northern Ireland, previously joked about having children with Brummie Deeley, saying: “I hope any child we might have has Cat’s looks and my accent. With our two strong accents, we basically needed subtitles or a UN translator.”