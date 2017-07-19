Cara Delevingne ‘Honoured’ to Pose for Giorgio Armani

The 24-year-old star has been tapped by the Italian designer to appear in the fall/winter 17 ads for his A|X Armani Exchange label, with two black and white photos of her released so far. In one snap, the Suicide Squad star wears a fringed top and holds two discs with the letters ‘A’ and ‘X’ on them, while in another, which the model shared on her Instagram page, she rocks a leather jacket and an eye patch, which boasts the brand’s logo. “I’ve always been a fan of the Armani Fashion House… Honored to be featured in the FW Campaign!!! @armaniexchange #axchangeT,” she captioned the chic shot.

Also featuring in the campaign is DJ Martin Garrix and Chinese singer and actor Li Yifeng, who both also pose with props emblazoned with the logo. Announcing her part in his new campaign on Monday (17Jul17), Giorgio Armani called Cara Delevingne “an irreverent, chameleon-like character interpreting different aesthetics and philosophies”. News of Cara’s latest modelling gig comes as she promotes her ambitious new Luc Besson movie, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, in which she stars alongside Dane DeHaan and Rihanna. The British beauty joined her fellow cast members at the film’s premiere in Hollywood on Monday night and dazzled in a futuristic silver dress with matching strappy heels.