Beyonce Shares First Picture of Twins as She Confirms Their Names

The 35-year-old singer posted a snap on the social media site showing her wearing a billowing purple robe over turquoise panties and a matching turquoise veil, which appeared to be the same one she wore in the pictures announcing her pregnancy, while cradling the babies. The tots are seen sleeping in their mother’s arms in the picture, clearly entirely unaware that they are two of the world’s most famous celebrity offspring. Beyonce also used the picture to confirm the pair’s names, after months of speculation.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the Formation star, alongside a host of emojis. Beyonce, who also shares five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with husband JAY-Z, showed fans she has already regained her pre-pregnancy figure as she posed in the underwear. As the robe fell open, Beyonce appeared to be topless, and a large expanse of flat stomach could be seen as the star stood in front of a large flower arrangement. The picture comes after the parents stepped out for their first public date after welcoming the twins as they headed to Nobu in Malibu, California on Wednesday night.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the exclusive restaurant was on lockdown before the super-famous couple arrived. “Their security arrived in an Escalade, got out and checked the parking lot, then JAY-Z exited the car,” the insider said. “A second Escalade arrived with Beyonce and two other security cars. The couple had seven security guards plus three from Nobu – 10 total.” According to reports, the couple arrived in two separate cars around 8pm, and left three hours later. Beyonce and the 99 Problems hitmaker tied the knot in April, 2008, and welcomed daughter Blue in 2012. They announced they were expecting twins in February.