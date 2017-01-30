Bella Thorne to Lead Hip Hop Dance and Confidence Class

The Blended star will show off her moves during the “confidence class” at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles on Wednesday (01Feb17). “Come join my confidence class if you wanna learn how to dance at a party, or learn some rhythm with your friends, or perhaps get a great work out in before that slice of pizza later,” Bella Thorne said in a statement. “Whatever it is, show up be yourself and get ready to get confident. Bring your friends let’s have a ball! Dance our feet off to some ratchet music so you have some moves to show off this weekend.”

Those interested can reserve a spot by downloading the official Millennium Dance Complex app or by visiting the studio in person.

Source: tv3.ie