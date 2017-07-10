Bella Thorne Holds Hands with DJ Marshmello in New York

The Blended actress and the masked DJ, whose identity is unknown, were spotted at The Filmore in New York City on Saturday (08Jul17) at a Blackbear concert. Bella Thorne has most recently been linked to reality TV star Scott Disick. Last month (Jun17), she posted a series of photos of herself posing in what appeared to be his back garden, despite insisting that his heavy drinking prompted her to call time on their fling in Cannes, France in May (17). She was also spotted with Disick, who has three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, at 1OAK in West Hollywood.

Bella opened up about her brief romance with Scott’s during an interview with Complex magazine after the pair put on various public displays of affection while holidaying in France. “Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot,” she told the publication. “And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave’. We were (at Cannes) a day and a half before I was like, ‘I’m booking my flight and leaving’. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f**king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me.” Bella split from actor Gregg Sulkin last year (16) and subsequently ‘came out’ as bisexual. She also briefly dated Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth. Sulkin has since been linked to Justin Bieber’s ex Sahara Ray.