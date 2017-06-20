Beside a photo of herself clutching a black tote bag and wearing a black coat, she wrote: “New face of @maxmara accessories! Made possible by the most legendary team Shot by #StevenMeisel @carineroitfeld @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau @benperreira I am blessed and so grateful to work with every one of you.” It’s the second big announcement for Bella in recent days following Saturday’s (17Jun17) Twitter post by One Direction star Zayn, in which he uploaded a photo of Bella Hadid wearing a purple two-piece bra and leggings outfit, and a purple bomber jacket.

He captioned the shot, which he posted alongside one of himself: “Monday #zaynxversus.” It was the first time the I Won’t Mind singer revealed that he had selected his girlfriend Gigi’s sister to star in his new Versace campaign. On Monday, he shared a moody 18-second video featuring himself and Bella, along with the caption: “The full #zaynxversus collection.” The heartthrob’s capsule line with Versus Versace, which Gigi reportedly helped to design, is now available for purchase on the fashion house’s website. Described as a line which will take buyers “from gym to street in a functional look with an athletic vibe”, it features hats, bags, tops, underwear, T-shirts, dresses and lace-up eco-leather and denim trousers.

In a press release announcing the new line, Donatella Versace notes: “When I see this collection, I see Zayn. His attitude, his energy and his individuality are in every single piece. I am so proud of what we have achieved together. The campaign defines everything I love about the new generation today.” Zayn, meanwhile, shares his own statement about his latest career milestone: “When I was a kid growing up in Bradford, England, wearing knockoff Versace, I never thought that one day I would actually be designing my own collection.”