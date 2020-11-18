Angelina Jolie Suffers Setback In Divorce Case With Brad Pitt

One new detail that is coming out about Judge John Ouderkirk is that he is well-known to both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, per The Daily Mail. While the latter’s legal team was attempting to say that Pitt’s legal team had an “ongoing” relationship with the judge, she is allegedly familiar with him as well.

The judge apparently even married the couple at their 2014 wedding. Furthermore, Jude John W. Ouderkirk had reportedly made the disclosures about working on other cases with Brad Pitt’s legal team in 2018 and Angelina Jolie’s team had not said anything at the time. It was only in August of 2020 that the filing was finally made.

This was one of many things being contested or in flux with the case, as Angelina Jolie also made a change to her legal team as one member, Priya Sopori, departed. Reportedly the two also cannot get on the same page about the holidays.