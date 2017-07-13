The Oscar winner was there to celebrate Vivienne and Knox’s ninth birthday and although she managed to avoid a paparazzi scrum at the California theme park, fans couldn’t help but tweet about their encounters with a real Disney villain. The twins, Angelina’s biological kids from her relationship with estranged husband Brad Pitt, were joined by their siblings Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and 11-year-old Shiloh for the trip to Downtown Disney, Disneyland and the California Adventure park.

Jolie was low-key for the day out, hiding under a wide-brimmed sun hat and wearing dark sunglasses, but her kids meant she wasn’t incognito for long. “Day made we just saw Angelina Jolie on the Teacups ride and she waved hello!” one fan tweeted, while another wrote: “JUST SAW ANGELINA JOLIE IN DISNEYLAND AND HER BEAUTIFUL CHILD BUMPED INTO ME.” Another star spotter suggested the Disneyland trip might have been timed to coincide with more Maleficent sequel information at Disney’s upcoming D23 Expo convention this weekend (16-18Jul17). Maleficent 2 was confirmed in February (17).