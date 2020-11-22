What’s Going On With Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Custody Battle Right Now?

The couple has been at one another’s throats, and their children have sadly been caught in the middle of a battle that shows no signs of slowing down

The days of Brangelina are over. What once was the most highly revered and admired marriage of two Hollywood heartthrobs has now become the definition of a bitter divorce and custody battle.

The love that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie once shared has now been replaced with a nasty war between the former couple, and it’s tearing their family apart.

Brad and Angelina met in 2004 and married in 2014, but The Sun reported that it was just two years later, in 2016 that Angelina filed for divorce and publicly dragged Pitt through the dirt with claims of alcoholism and abuse. Since then, the couple has been at one another’s throats, and their children have sadly been caught in the middle of a battle that shows no signs of slowing down. Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne.

After a few ups, and many downs, Pitt and Jolie seem more at odds with one another now than ever before, and the chances of them being able to sort out a custody arrangement amicably have long been over. The two are in a current stalemate over custody of their children and neither is prepared to back down. In a world where there are many absentee parents, the only positive reflection we’re able to dig up from this situation is the fact that both Pitt and Jolie seem completely dedicated to ensuring they maintain bonds with their children, and be actively involved in all aspects of parenting.

The children currently spend the majority of their time with Angelina, but if Brad gets his way, this will come to a swift end. He wants to be an active, involved father to his children. While Jolie is fighting for sole custody, he is battling in court for shared custody, 50/50 with his ex-wife. They have disagreed on everything from living arrangements to schooling, and everything in between, making this an exceptionally difficult custody settlement.

Currently, this bitter battle is set to unfold in the courtroom, and both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have retained top-end lawyers to represent them. They have each put together a list of witnesses to defend their positions, as well.

Angelina Jolie has been described by media sources as being the “ultimate mama bear” who is dedicated to safeguarding her children from anyone that could cause them harm. In her mind, this includes their father, Brad Pitt. In an effort to shield them from the alleged danger she perceives they would be facing in Pitt’s custody, she is fighting to the bitter end to ensure she remains in full control of the children in every way.

She has attempted to foil the custody battle internally.

This past August, Jolie also attempted to “remove the judge overseeing their hearing. She claimed Judge John W Ouderkirk had not disclosed his prior relationships with Brad’s attorneys.” This was a failed attempt.

She currently has a list of 7 witnesses that will go to bat for her to try to paint Brad Pitt in the worst light possible as she continues to fight for sole custody. Ironically, some of her witnesses are also on Pitt’s list of witnesses, and they’re doctors and medical professionals.

Brad Pitt won’t be silenced or pushed out of the lives of his children. He’s not interested in Jolie’s plans to travel abroad with the children and prefers they remain rooted in their hometown of Los Angeles. He prefers a more stable upbringing and wants to share legal and physical custody of 5 out of the 6 kids they share together. Maddox is of the legal age to choose where he wants to live and has opted to spend most of his time with his mom.

Since the kids currently reside with Jolie the majority of the time, Pitt has his work cut out for him. He now has to convince a judge that this arrangement requires an overhaul, and that’s precisely what he plans to do. Pitt has wrangled up a team of 21, yes 21 witnesses to testify in his favor.