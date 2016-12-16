The Arrival star likes getting nominated for her work but hates the “over-importance” of all the awards shows.Amy Adams isn’t looking forward to the awards season rush after Christmas, revealing all the red carpets and prize givings can be a little “overwhelming”. The actress is in the mix for top honors again thanks to her role in Arrival and you would think she has the awards experience locked in after picking up five Oscar nods in the past, but she admits the run up to Hollywood’s big night is stressful. “It’s easy to get caught up, not in the nominations – not in the reward-award aspect of it, but just in everything that it becomes,” the 42-year-old actress told the The New York Times.

“The red carpets and the over-importance. It’s easy for that to sort of take center stage in that moment, especially when you’re a young woman. For me, it definitely at times is overwhelming, that whole process. But I’m always grateful because the nomination for June bug and campaigning launched what is my current career. So I can’t poo-poo the process.” Adams’ awards season crush begins almost as soon as the New Year’s celebrations are over – she will be feted with the Chairman’s Award for her performance in Arrival at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California on 2 January (17). The festival is a familiar one – she received the Spotlight Award for her role in Doubt in 2009 and she was honored alongside her American Hustle cast mates with the Ensemble Performance Award in 2014. She is also up for a Best Actress prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes, and she is expected to land an Oscar nomination in January (17).