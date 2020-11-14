Sophie and her husband replacing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and her husband Prince Edward – the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip – have reportedly been taking a more visible role within the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their positions in May.

The 55-year-old wife of Prince Edward seemed to step up her role as she appeared at Armistice Day this year. She wowed fans with her appearance in a navy ensemble and perfect hairdo.

Wearing a double breasted coat with a large collar and silver buttons, the Countess was channelling Her Majesty at the event, a body language expert claimed.

“Sophie bridges the royal generational gap between the Queen and Kate, providing a subtle glimpse into the line-up of royal wives we would have been seeing if Princess Diana was still alive she and Sarah were still part of the Firm.