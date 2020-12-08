Womenz Magazine

Rita Ora On Breaking Lockdown Rules: “Guilt & Shame I’ve Carried…”

Singer Rita Ora is deeply sorry for not following lockdown rules. The singer flew by private jet to Cairo on November 21 to perform at a five-star hotel. She returned the next day. Instead of self-isolating for 14 days, she hosted a birthday party on November 28 at a restaurant in Notting Hill, West London, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Rita Ora was forced to apologise last week after she and around 30 guests, including model Cara Delevingne, were photographed at the event before the end of the second national lockdown on Wednesday.

