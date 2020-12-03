Real Housewives Fame Erika Jayne & Her Hubby Thomas Girardi Sued For Faking Divorce & Stealing Money Of Plane Crash Victims

Erika Jayne and Thomas Girardi announced their separation in September this year, followed by a divorce petition by the Real Housewives star on November 3. Now, the couple is in trouble as a lawsuit is filed against them over the allegations of faking a divorce in order to steal money.

For the unversed, a lawsuit was filed after Lion Air Flight 610 that crashed in 2018. The flight had 189 passengers which all were killed, while travelling to Jakarta, Indonesia, to Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia.

The lawsuit involved Edelson PC, the American law firm which focuses on public client investigations, class actions, mass tort, and consumer protection laws. Thomas’ firm, Girardi Keese was also involved in the lawsuit against the crash of Boeing 737 Max 8.