Queen’s grandson Prince Harry still in line to take the throne of British Monarchy

The legislation also reportedly dictates the positioning of the line, meaning that having someone removed from it would require government involvement.

A royal historian Marlene Koenig was reported to have said: “Succession to the throne is based on legislation including the Succession to the Crown Act, which includes the Act of Settlement.”

“It would take an act of Parliament to remove someone from the line of succession, she added.”

King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, sparking a constitutional crisis. He was then removed from the line of succession by the Parliament immediately.

But, there are reports, that Queen Elizabeth has decided to settle the royal titles row with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for good next year in March.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not seem to indulge into the battle for winning any big role with in the Firm as they have reportedly been loving life in their Montecito home with their son Archie.