Queen’s grandson Prince Harry still in line to take the throne of British Monarchy

Prince Harry – the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, second son of Prince Charles and the younger brother of Prince William – still remains in the line of succession, according to a new report.
The Duke of Sussex, who drew the ire of the Queen and senior royals with his bombshell announcement to step away from the Royal Family early this year, reportedly still remains in line to the British throne.
The official royal website, according to a media outlet, reads: ‘As the grandson of Her Majesty and the second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex remains sixth in line to the throne of the British Monarchy and the Order of Precedence is unchanged.’