Justin Bieber To Grace Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show On December 1 – Reports

Ellen DeGeneres returned to the sets of her daytime talk show recently amid the constant buzz of toxic work environment allegations. She even addressed those in the first episode and promised to be careful.

While on that the guest list of the show is now here to make the headlines. If the latest reports are to go by, the name of the guest to grace the show on December 1 is out, and it is none other than the pop sensation Justin Bieber.

Fans of the show and the Where Are You Now singer know how much the singer is fun to see to on the sets of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This news has created a good buzz, and people are waiting for any confirmation and of course the episode.