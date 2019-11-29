Frozen 2 Global Box Office: There’s no stopping the Idina Menzel starrer; speeds up to USD 450 million

It’s been anything but into the unknown for Frozen 2, as the animated flick is doing wonders at the global box-office! In case you were living under a rock, Frozen (2013) finally got its much-awaited sequel with Frozen 2, as it marks the return of the beloved sisters Elsa and Anna (played by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell). Also returning are Kristoff and Olaf (played by Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad) while Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee direct these characters back to life for the second time.

According to Forbes, Frozen 2 has collected $21 million on Tuesday at the US box-office, which gets the five-day total to $164 million. In comparison, Frozen had collected $93 million within the same duration in 2013. That’s a solid 75% jump, which is mighty impressive! The animated movie had swiftly breezed through a global box-office collection of $450 million so far and it doesn’t look like the run is stopping anytime soon. It won’t be long before Frozen 2 passes over Frozen’s lifetime box-office collection of $1.276 billion.

When it comes to the India box-office collection of Frozen 2, the total stands at Rs 21.50 crore (Friday – Rs 3.25 crore, Saturday – Rs 6.75 crore, Sunday – Rs 8.25 crore, Monday – Rs 1.75 crore, Tuesday – Rs 1.50 crore), till the Tuesday numbers.