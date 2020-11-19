Big Brother All-Stars Dani Briones’ Posts Apology For Offensive Behavior In The House

When it comes to Ian, I don’t see Ian as different. I see him as an equal or even as someone who is above me as he has an intelligence that I cannot completely grasp on his level. My sense of humor can be very dry and brash and I joke around with a lot of people I like, and so I would joke around about Ian as I saw him as an equal. I do realize that certain comments I made sounded like I was saying he was faking being on the spectrum and I need everyone to know that is not what I meant. I had very poor wording and that is my own ignorance and I’m very sorry. I would never discriminate against anyone who is on the spectrum and I need everyone to know that is not what I meant…There did come a time in the house that I realized I was being too tough on Ian because he is in fact different and I should be more gentle with my words, reactions, and actions towards him and I will completely own up to everything. I’m still learning. I have personally spoken with Ian many times inside the jury house as well as after the finale about all the things I said and did in regards to him in the house. I adore Ian so much and it kills me knowing I ever said anything to or about him that would offend him or anyone else.