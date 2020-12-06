Miley Cyrus Reveals The Safest Way To Have S*x & Not Get COVID; Check Out

Agree or not, but we all have been losing our minds while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Somewhere we all have become way too concerned about our health and have been taking all the necessary precautions. Well, talking about Miley Cyrus, she has gone a step ahead in social distancing. She has been having s*x, but while maintaining social distancing.

Wondering if that is even possible? Well, then let us tell you that it very much is and Miley is practising safe s*x. Continue reading further to take tips from the singer.