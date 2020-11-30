Melissa McCarthy On Nicole Kidman: “As You Get To Know Her & You’re Like, ‘She’s weird!’”

Melissa McCarthy has a peculiar way of praising Nicole Kidman. She says Kidman is a wonderful weirdo.

“I’ve met Nicole but I’ve not worked with her and there’s something so regal about her. You expect her to be like, ‘Hello, I’m Nicole Kidman.’ But as you get to know her and you’re like, ‘She’s weird!’ She’s like a wonderful weirdo,” McCarthy said while talking about the actress on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kidman went on to praise her other “Nine Perfect Strangers” co-stars including Bobby Cannavale and Michael Shannon, reports femalefirst.co.uk