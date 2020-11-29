Meghan Markle essay ‘penned by one of her obedient aides’: Haters target Duchess of Sussex

Journalist Noah Berlatsky lashed out at haters who flooded social media websites with posts against Meghan Markle for penning an article to “announce her miscarriage to the world”.

Taking to Twitter, Berlastky shared screenshots of the tweets against the Duchess of Sussex a day after the New York Times published her article.

“The treatment of Meghan Markle is one of those really clear illustrations that racism can’t be reduced to class,” Berlatsky wrote while commenting on a tweet that defended Meghan.

“Attention seeking s****,” wrote a user while commenting on a Daily Mail story about Meghan’s NYT article.