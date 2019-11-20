Meghan Markle slams tabloids over false reports on Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle slammed the British press over the circulation of false and baseless information in regards to the renovations in her Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

The BBC reported that news regarding the renovations occurring at Frogmore Cottage have false embedded information. Not only that, Meghan’s legal team have slammed the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, over fabricating stories.

The report submitted to the courts reveal that the media outlets lied about the renovations that are being carried out at Frogmore Cottage. The publications stipulated that their house was installed with a £5,000 copper bathtub, added a new wing entirely,a tennis court, yoga studio and spent £500,000 soundproofing the premises. All of the alleged renovations were said to have been accomplished through tax payer dollars.

In recent court documents, Meghan’s legal team have deemed the reports to be ‘rubbish’, ‘baseless’ and ‘completely untrue’.

Court documents obtained by Byline Investigates state, that the publications aimed to portray the Duchess in a “damaging light by suggesting that she had indulged in this serious of absurdly lavish renovations, which were in fact false.”