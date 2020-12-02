Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Pens Down A Sweet Tribute On His Death Anniversary

Actor Paul Walker‘s death made the headline almost seven years ago. His death new sent shock waves throughout the world and in Hollywood. The actor was reportedly filming for Fast & Furious 7 at the time when he died due to a fatal accident. Now as the world remembered the actor on his seventh death anniversary, his daughter Meadow Walker also remembered him.

Meadow took to Instagram and penned down a sweet tribute to her late father. She also shared a picture from her childhood featuring her father. In her tribute, she said that it is the day to celebrate the love and happiness that Paul brought to the world.