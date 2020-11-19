How is Lori Loughlin doing in prison? Here’s an update

We’ve received our first update on Lori Loughlin, the “Full House” star who’s currently serving time in jail for her role in the college admissions scandal.
“When Calls the Heart” alum Loughlin reported to a federal prison in California on Oct. 30.
Loughlin reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is about 40 miles outside of San Francisco.
Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, could be crew recruits for the University of Southern California.
So what’s happening?
An unnamed source told People magazine that Loughlin has adjusted to prison.
- “She has not had any specific problems.”
- “No one is bullying her. The guards aren’t treating her any differently than other inmates.”
The source said Loughlin had time to adjust to prison.
- “She was a little weepy on her first night there. But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.”
What’s next?
Loughlin was sentenced to two months to jail. She still has a little over a month left in her prison sentence.