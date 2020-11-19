How is Lori Loughlin doing in prison? Here’s an update

We’ve received our first update on Lori Loughlin, the “Full House” star who’s currently serving time in jail for her role in the college admissions scandal.

“When Calls the Heart” alum Loughlin reported to a federal prison in California on Oct. 30.

Loughlin reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is about 40 miles outside of San Francisco.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, could be crew recruits for the University of Southern California.