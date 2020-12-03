Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Will Force You To Look Up & Recognise Them As They Shoot For ‘Don’t Look Up’ In Boston

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence spotted for the first time on the set of his new film Don’t Look Up, which will be released on Netflix. The two stars were reportedly spotted by the Boston transportation hub shortly after noon and the pics went viral on the internet.

The upcoming Netflix film will see Leonardo and Jennifer play the role of low-level astronauts going on a media tour to warn the world of an asteroid set to destroy Earth in six months. Interestingly, the film marks Leonardo’s first film with the streaming giant.