Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Will Force You To Look Up & Recognise Them As They Shoot For ‘Don’t Look Up’ In Boston

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence spotted for the first time on the set of his new film Don’t Look Up, which will be released on Netflix. The two stars were reportedly spotted by the Boston transportation hub shortly after noon and the pics went viral on the internet.

The upcoming Netflix film will see Leonardo and Jennifer play the role of low-level astronauts going on a media tour to warn the world of an asteroid set to destroy Earth in six months. Interestingly, the film marks Leonardo’s first film with the streaming giant.

Adam McKay-directorial film Don’t Look Up will also feature stars such as Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill and even Ariana Grande. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starrer is high expected to be released on Netflix.

