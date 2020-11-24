Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” Is Inspired By A Birthday Card He Wrote For Her!

In the caption she wrote with the pictures Kim Kardashian reminisced about Kanye’s inspiration for the song, revealing a romantic back story.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album. For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’… Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song,” wrote Kim.

Kim ended with the confession that she is quite sentimental about Kanye’s gifts, adding that she has kept the birthday card.

“I keep everything! Swipe to see the card,” she wrote, with musical note emojis.

Kim and Kanye became engaged in 2013 on October 21, which was her 33rd birthday. They got married on May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy, and have four children.