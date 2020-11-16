Kim Kardashian’s Journey To Become A Lawyer Without Going To Law School

To describe Kim Kardashian as accomplished would be an understatement. In addition to being the reigning queen of reality TV for close to 15 years, she’s an incredibly shrewd businesswoman with many successful ventures under her belt, including mobile games, cosmetics and fragrance lines, and a shapewear company.
But the sexy mogul shocked everyone back in 2019 when she announced her plans to add “lawyer” to her list of impressive pursuits—without going to law school! Here’s an inside look into Kim K’s quest to become a high-powered attorney.
In the last few years, Kim Kardashian has become an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, which has sparked her newfound interest in social justice. Most famously, she helped facilitate the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 65-year-old woman who had been serving a life sentence for a nonviolent, drug-related crime. In 2018, Donald Trump granted Johnson clemency after meeting with Kardashian about the need for prison reform.
“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” Kardashian told Vogue in 2019. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”
In addition to her passion for justice, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has had first-hand courtroom experience. Her dad was the late Robert Kardashian, a high-profile lawyer who became well-known in the mid 1990s for his role as a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal team. O.J. Simpson was a famous actor and former football star who was arrested for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown, in 1994.
The arrest and subsequent trial became a big part of the Kardashian sisters’ life, as Kim’s mom Kris Jenner (who was divorced from Robert Kardashian by this time) had been close friends with O.J.’s slain wife. In a recent interview on the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Kardashian recalled what a difficult time it was for her family.