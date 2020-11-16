Kim Kardashian’s Journey To Become A Lawyer Without Going To Law School

Kardashian continued: “My dad took us to court one day with him and he took us out of school and didn’t tell my mom. I remember my mom was sitting with Nicole’s parents and Kourtney and I were sitting right behind O.J. and we look over at my mom and she’s giving us this death stare like, ‘What are you doing out of school? What are you doing here?’ And Kourtney and I were like,

‘Just look straight, do not look at Mom.’ It kind of tore our family apart, I’d say for the whole time of the trial.” Clearly the courtroom drama had a major impact on Kardashian—and now she’s following in her father’s footsteps!