Kelly Clarkson indicates why she divorced Brandon Blackstock

American singer Kelly Clarkson looked back at her whirlwind past year and hinted at what might be the reason for her divorce with Brandon Blackstock.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Breakaway hit maker revealed that her 2020 was a tumultuous one but it still came with an abundance of lessons for her.

The singer revealed: “I’m grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about…myself.”

“Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself,” she went on to say.

“My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with. You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?” she continued.

“People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad.’ Well it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s okay. Everybody’s on a different learning curve,” she said.

After marrying Brandon in 2013, Kelly parted ways earlier this year. The two are parents to daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.