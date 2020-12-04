Womenz Magazine

Justin Bieber Calls Out Troll Who Asked Selena Gomez Fans To Attack Hailey Bieber!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spent years together in an on-off relationship until finally calling it quits in 2018. It was the same year that the Yummy singer got engaged to Hailey Baldwin. It seems that Jelena fans won’t forget. Time and again, they target the Victoria’s Secret Model for coming between their favourite pair. This time was no different. Scroll below for all the details.

It all began as Hailey was all set to go live on her Instagram. A female fan shared a video and wrote to her fellow friends, “This is the time where they will not be turning off comments. So we need to f—king bombard that s—t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her.”

But what was different this time is that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin decided to clap back. The Boyfriend singer took to his Instagram story and called out the Selena Gomez fan for being insensitive. He wrote, “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

