John Legend Opens Up About Losing Baby Jack; Here’s How Chrissy Teigen & Family Are Coping Up

Singer John Legend says he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have received a lot of support from people following the recent loss of their baby.

On September 30, Teigen revealed that they had lost the baby boy they were expecting.

“We’ve heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it’s been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things,” John Legend told etonline.com.

