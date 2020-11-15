John Legend Opens Up About Losing Baby Jack; Here’s How Chrissy Teigen & Family Are Coping Up

Chrissy Teigen took a break from social media following the incident. When she returned late last month, she penned an emotional letter about losing baby Jack. She also got a tattoo in honour of her late son.

Asked how he and his family continue to focus on being positive, Legend replied: “Well, I think we have to.”

“Whenever we go through personal challenges — and I think challenges as a nation — I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy,” John Legend explained.

“And in my family, as we’ve gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value,” he added.