Jeremy Renner Shared A Photo With Cuts All Over His Face – We Investigate

Is Jeremy Renner OK? The 49-year-old actor posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories that shows him a little worse for wear. Looking like he’s in his car, Renner has numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, including dried blood smeared under his left nostril.

On the photo he captions, “Monday’s….”. While we certainly understand having a bad case of the Mondays, this definitely appears to be the 2020 version of the mantra. So what happened?