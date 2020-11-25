Jeremy Renner Shared A Photo With Cuts All Over His Face – We Investigate

Is Jeremy Renner OK? The 49-year-old actor posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories that shows him a little worse for wear. Looking like he’s in his car, Renner has numerous cuts and scrapes on his face, including dried blood smeared under his left nostril.
On the photo he captions, “Monday’s….”. While we certainly understand having a bad case of the Mondays, this definitely appears to be the 2020 version of the mantra. So what happened?
The following two posts on his Stories don’t offer much help. Six hours later Renner reposted a short video from DiscoverOcean of a humpback whale breaching the water with an epic flip. Just a mere hour later he posted an image of him doing a dumbbell tricep curl with the caption, “Just do it! And get it over with already.”
Unfortunately, Renner has his back to the camera, obviously to show off those guns he’s working, but the shot obscures his face to see if the cuts are still present. If posted in chronological order, getting a good sweat in is a good sign as is well.